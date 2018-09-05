CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
644 FPUS55 KREV 051031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and
areas of smoke through the day. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze and
areas of smoke through the night. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 85.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45.
West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 31 to 41.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-060300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
in the morning. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 45 to 55.
$$
CAZ071-060300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 40 to 50.
$$
CAZ073-060300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
38 to 48. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Haze. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 30 to 40.
$$
