CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

868 FPUS55 KREV 012231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-021500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 34 to

44.

CAZ070-NVZ005-021500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. North winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

46 to 56.

CAZ071-021500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 39 to

49.

CAZ073-021500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to

86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 34 to

44.

