CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
_____
476 FPUS55 KREV 132231
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-141500-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows
41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze
through the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. West
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 40 to 50.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-141500-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day.
Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 54 to 64.
$$
CAZ071-141500-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Isolated showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 46 to 56.
$$
CAZ073-141500-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Haze and areas
of smoke through the night. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 76 to 86. Light
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to
87. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 38 to 48.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather