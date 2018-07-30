CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
_____
891 FPUS55 KREV 301031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the
day. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50.
West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90.
Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 80 to 90. Lows
38 to 48.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 38 to 48.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 104.
Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the
day. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze
and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 55 to 65. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 104.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear, haze. Highs 91 to
101. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 54 to 64.
$$
CAZ071-310300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.
West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to
100. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.
Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Highs 87 to 97. Lows
45 to 55.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 45 to 55.
$$
CAZ073-310300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and
areas of smoke through the day. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the
night. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the
day. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
83 to 93. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze
and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 44 to 54. West winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze
and areas of smoke through the day. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze
and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 41 to 51.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather