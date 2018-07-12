CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

702 FPUS55 KREV 121031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to

87. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 80 to 90.

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

58 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 59 to

69.

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. Light

winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 49 to

59.

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 89. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

