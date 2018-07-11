CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-121500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 80 to 90.

CAZ070-NVZ005-121500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 59 to

69.

CAZ071-121500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 52 to 62.

CAZ073-121500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 53. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

80 to 90. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 89. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 82 to 92.

