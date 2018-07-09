CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

146 FPUS55 KREV 091031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. North winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to

96.

$$

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

93. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 45 to 55.

$$

_____

