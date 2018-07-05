CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

283 FPUS55 KREV 051031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 40 to 50.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-060300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 53 to

63.

$$

CAZ071-060300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ073-060300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to

93. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather