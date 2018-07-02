CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ071-030300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ073-030300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

clear after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 38 to 48.

$$

