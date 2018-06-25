CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

520 FPUS55 KREV 251031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 80 to

90.

$$

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 41 to

51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 78 to

88.

$$

_____

