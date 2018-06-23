CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

047 FPUS55 KREV 231031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 35 to 45.

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

77 to 87.

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

74 to 84.

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 78 to

88.

