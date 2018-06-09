CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

579 FPUS55 KREV 091031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

56 to 66. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 29 to

39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming

west around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph

decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 36 to 46.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level lowering to

5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

72 to 82.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow

level 7000 feet lowering to 5500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 41 to 51.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows

31 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

