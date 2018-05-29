CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

475 FPUS55 KREV 292244

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

344 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-301515-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

344 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 35 to 45.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-301515-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

344 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 65 to

75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

CAZ071-301515-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

344 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ073-301515-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

344 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

