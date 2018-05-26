CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

221 FPUS55 KREV 260957

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

257 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-270315-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

257 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level 8000 feet

rising to 9000 feet. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow

level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 28 to 33. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 65 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 59 to

69.

CAZ070-NVZ005-270315-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

257 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

CAZ071-270315-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

257 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

76 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 64 to 74.

CAZ073-270315-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

257 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet. Highs

54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

69 to 79.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

http://weather.gov/reno

