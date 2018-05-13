CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
330 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
330 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet.
Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 9500 to
10000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 57 to 67.
Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow
level 9500 to 10000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers, slight chance of snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs
53 to 63. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 59 to 69.
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
330 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers in the evening. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to
52.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 69 to 79.
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
330 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 65 to 75.
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
330 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Snow level
9500 to 10000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 28 to
38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 60 to 70. Light
winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 28 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of snow showers, slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.
