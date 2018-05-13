CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018

_____

848 FPUS55 KREV 132230

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-141500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet.

Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 9500 to

10000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 57 to 67.

Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow

level 9500 to 10000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers, slight chance of snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs

53 to 63. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 59 to 69.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-141500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers in the evening. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ071-141500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

and isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 75.

$$

CAZ073-141500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Snow level

9500 to 10000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 28 to

38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 60 to 70. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers, slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather