CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

354 FPUS55 KREV 011030

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 21 to 31. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Heavy rain and heavy snow. Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 38 to 43.

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 51 to 61.

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

23 to 33. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely and heavy snow. Highs 54 to 64.

