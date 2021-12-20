CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021

_____

556 FPUS55 KPSR 200806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-201100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 70. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. North wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-201100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-201100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-201100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1205 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall around a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall less than a tenth

of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ562-201100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1205 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than

a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-201100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1205 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather