CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

110 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-211100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

110 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 78 to 82. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 45 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-211100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

110 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ553-554-211100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

110 AM MST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ566-211100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1210 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ562-211100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1210 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ560-561-211100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1210 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 64 to 74. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

