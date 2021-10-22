CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

401 FPUS55 KPSR 220816

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

115 AM MST Fri Oct 22 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-221100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

115 AM MST Fri Oct 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 86 to 89. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 86. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-221100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

115 AM MST Fri Oct 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-221100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

115 AM MST Fri Oct 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ566-221100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

115 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 54 to 64. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 51 to 61. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ562-221100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

115 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ560-561-221100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

115 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

