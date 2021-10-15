CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021

_____

254 FPUS55 KPSR 150802

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

101 AM MST Fri Oct 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

101 AM MST Fri Oct 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

101 AM MST Fri Oct 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-151100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

101 AM MST Fri Oct 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 54 to 64. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

101 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

101 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

101 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather