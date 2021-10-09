CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

_____

577 FPUS55 KPSR 090725

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1225 AM MST Sat Oct 9 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-091100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1225 AM MST Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

warm. Highs 82 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 54 to 61. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-091100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1225 AM MST Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

warm. Highs 81 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-091100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1225 AM MST Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-091100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1225 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-091100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1225 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

56 to 66. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the morning becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-091100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1225 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy and cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather