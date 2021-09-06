CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 5, 2021

_____

172 FPUS55 KPSR 060832

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

131 AM MST Mon Sep 6 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-061100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

131 AM MST Mon Sep 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 82. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-061100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

131 AM MST Mon Sep 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-061100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

131 AM MST Mon Sep 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ566-061100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

131 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ562-061100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

131 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ560-561-061100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

131 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather