CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

_____

488 FPUS55 KPSR 240806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Tue Aug 24 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-241100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Tue Aug 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. Light wind in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-241100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Tue Aug 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

AZZ553-554-241100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Tue Aug 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ566-241100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ562-241100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and warmer. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ560-561-241100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

_____

