CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

_____

234 FPUS55 KPSR 300806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Wed Jun 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-301100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Wed Jun 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 78 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 81 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 106. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-301100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Wed Jun 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to 84. East wind around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 98 to 103. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-301100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Wed Jun 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

101 to 106. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ566-301100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows 74 to 84. East wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs

106 to 111. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ562-301100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Hot. Highs 106 to 111. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ560-561-301100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

$$

