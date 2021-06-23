CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

_____

230 FPUS55 KPSR 230808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Wed Jun 23 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-231100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 80 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 101. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-231100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 73 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 103 to 108. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-231100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 10 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CAZ566-231100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 76 to

86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ562-231100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 79 to

89. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Not as warm. Lows 74 to 84.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ560-561-231100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 98. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather