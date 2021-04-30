CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

159 AM MST Fri Apr 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-301100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

159 AM MST Fri Apr 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 61 to 68. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 95 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 62 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 101.

AZZ541-549-555-301100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

159 AM MST Fri Apr 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. East wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

93 to 98. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

AZZ553-554-301100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

159 AM MST Fri Apr 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot.

Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

CAZ566-301100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

159 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny, windy and hot. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy and cooler. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ562-301100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

159 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy, windy and hot. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest

wind 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

very windy and much cooler. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 30 to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ560-561-301100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

159 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

