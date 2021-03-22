CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

205 AM MST Mon Mar 22 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

205 AM MST Mon Mar 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 65 to

70. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 51.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

205 AM MST Mon Mar 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 39 to

49. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

205 AM MST Mon Mar 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

205 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 48 to 58. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Windy. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

205 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 50 to 60.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and cooler.

Highs 71 to 76. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 49 to 59. West wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

205 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

