CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

_____

970 FPUS55 KPSR 140809

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

108 AM MST Sun Mar 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

108 AM MST Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 71. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

108 AM MST Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

36 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

108 AM MST Sun Mar 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ563-141100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

1208 AM PST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Windy and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 20 to 30 mph in

the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ567-141100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

1208 AM PST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 69 to

74. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy and colder. Lows

37 to 47. West wind 20 to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1208 AM PST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Not as cool.

Lows 46 to 56. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. West

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Windy and colder. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 20 to 35 mph in

the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1208 AM PST Sun Mar 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. very windy

and cooler. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. very windy and cooler.

Lows 42 to 52. West wind 30 to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to

20 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1208 AM PST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 64 to 74. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs

58 to 68. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming southwest

20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Windy and much colder. Lows 31 to 41. West

wind 20 to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather