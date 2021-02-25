CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

143 FPUS55 KPSR 251112

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

411 AM MST Thu Feb 25 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-252300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

411 AM MST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 68 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-252300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

411 AM MST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

AZZ553-554-252300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

411 AM MST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ568-252300-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

311 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Much cooler. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 25 to 40 mph in the morning

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. North wind

15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ563-567-252300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

311 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Much

cooler. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 80. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ566-252300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

311 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Much

cooler. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 80. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ562-252300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

311 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Much cooler.

Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ560-561-252300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

311 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 25 to 40 mph in the

morning becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 70.

