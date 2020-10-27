CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020

804 FPUS55 KPSR 270832

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

131 AM MST Tue Oct 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-272300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

131 AM MST Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 67. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 80 to 83. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-272300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

131 AM MST Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 79 to 84. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-272300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

131 AM MST Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. East wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ566-272300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

131 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 78. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light wind in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ562-272300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

131 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. North wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ560-561-272300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

131 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much warmer. Highs 60 to 70. North wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 76. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

