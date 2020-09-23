CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

245 FPUS55 KPSR 230923

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

223 AM MST Wed Sep 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-232300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

223 AM MST Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 105. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 107.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-232300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

223 AM MST Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

AZZ553-554-232300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

223 AM MST Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ566-232300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

223 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ562-232300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

223 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ560-561-232300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

223 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 90 to 100. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather