CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020

_____

432 FPUS55 KPSR 040806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

106 AM MST Tue Aug 4 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-042300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

106 AM MST Tue Aug 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

$$

AZZ541-549-042300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

106 AM MST Tue Aug 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ566-042300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Not

as warm. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 102 to 107.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ562-042300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Not

as warm. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 109.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Not as warm. Lows 72 to 82. West

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-042300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

106 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 62 to 72. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

$$

