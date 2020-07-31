CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

147 AM MST Fri Jul 31 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-312300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

147 AM MST Fri Jul 31 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 116. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 112. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

AZZ541-549-312300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

147 AM MST Fri Jul 31 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ565-312300-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

147 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ563-312300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

147 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ567-312300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

147 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 115 to 120. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ566-312300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

147 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 116 to 121. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-312300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

147 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 115 to 120. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 87 to 97. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 84 to 94. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ560-561-312300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

147 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 113. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

