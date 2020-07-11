CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020

945 FPUS55 KPSR 110826

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

125 AM MST Sat Jul 11 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-112300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

125 AM MST Sat Jul 11 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 115. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 116. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

$$

AZZ541-549-112300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

125 AM MST Sat Jul 11 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ566-112300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

125 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 115 to 120. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 93. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ562-112300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

125 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 84 to 94. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs 114 to 119. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 85 to 95. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as warm. Lows 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-112300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

125 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 114. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

