CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020

_____

786 FPUS55 KPSR 120925

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

225 AM MST Fri Jun 12 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-122300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

225 AM MST Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-122300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

225 AM MST Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-122300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

225 AM MST Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-122300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

225 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-122300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

225 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Haze with areas of smoke. Highs 101 to 106.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning increasing to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Areas of smoke with patchy blowing

dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 25 to 40 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening decreasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-122300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

225 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 96. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

