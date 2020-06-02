CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

141 AM MST Tue Jun 2 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-022300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

141 AM MST Tue Jun 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108. Light wind in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 77 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

$$

AZZ549-555-022300-

Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction

141 AM MST Tue Jun 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light wind in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 71 to 81. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Light wind in

the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and much cooler. Lows in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ566-022300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ562-022300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 74 to 84. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper

60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-022300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ561-022300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to upper

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

