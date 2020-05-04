CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020

_____

205 FPUS55 KPSR 040900

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

159 AM MST Mon May 4 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-042300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

159 AM MST Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-042300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

159 AM MST Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

AZZ553-554-042300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

159 AM MST Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ566-042300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

159 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ562-042300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

159 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and warmer. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ560-561-042300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

159 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

in the morning becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 100. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

_____

