CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

_____

938 FPUS55 KPSR 020818

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

118 AM MST Thu Apr 2 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-022300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

118 AM MST Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-022300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

118 AM MST Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-022300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

118 AM MST Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-022300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

118 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 15 to 25 mph in

the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-022300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

118 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

CAZ560-561-022300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

118 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather