403 FPUS55 KPSR 040805

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Wed Mar 4 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-042300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 80 to 84. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 56 to 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-042300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 79 to 84. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 50 to

60. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-042300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 79 to 84. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 59. East

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-042300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1205 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light wind in the evening

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light wind in the morning

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ562-042300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1205 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. South wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. South wind around 5 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-042300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1205 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 69 to 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. South wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

