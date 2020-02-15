CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020

_____

625 FPUS55 KPSR 150833

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

132 AM MST Sat Feb 15 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-152300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

132 AM MST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 46. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 48. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Light wind in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-152300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

132 AM MST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-152300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

132 AM MST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light wind in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-152300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1232 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ562-152300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1232 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-152300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1232 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather