CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

044 FPUS55 KPSR 030822

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

121 AM MST Mon Feb 3 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-032300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

121 AM MST Mon Feb 3 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 57 to 62.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy and much colder. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 52 to 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-032300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

121 AM MST Mon Feb 3 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 49 to 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ565-032300-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy and much cooler. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and much colder. Lows 29 to 39. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 53 to 58. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ563-032300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy and much cooler. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 25 to 35 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and colder. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 54 to 59. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

CAZ567-032300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy and much cooler. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and much colder. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 56 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ566-032300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Much

colder. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

CAZ562-032300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Much

colder. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy, very windy and cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

CAZ560-032300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, windy and much colder. Highs 39 to 49. North

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, very windy and colder. Lows 22 to 32. North

wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 36 to 46. North wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 22 to 32. North wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

CAZ561-032300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

1221 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler.

Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 43 to 53. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 23 to 33. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 60 to 70.

