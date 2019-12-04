CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

_____

006 FPUS55 KPSR 041000

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

300 AM MST Wed Dec 4 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-042300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

300 AM MST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-042300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

300 AM MST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69.

East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-042300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

300 AM MST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

66 to 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Light wind in the morning becoming north around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-042300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness. Highs

66 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-042300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 58 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-042300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain and cooler. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather