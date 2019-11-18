CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019

_____

257 FPUS55 KPSR 181041

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

341 AM MST Mon Nov 18 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

341 AM MST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 82 to

85. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Not as cool. Lows 54 to 60. Light wind in the evening becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 77 to 79. Light wind in the morning becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 56 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 64 to 68. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-182300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

341 AM MST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 62 to 67. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall over an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-182300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

341 AM MST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 59. Light wind in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 51 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler.

Highs 65 to 70. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

241 AM PST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Light wind in the morning

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 56 to 66.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Breezy and much

cooler. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

241 AM PST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. Light wind in the morning becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy. Lows

60 to 70. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Windy and much

cooler. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

241 AM PST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 72 to

82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 67 to 77. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Lows

48 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Breezy and much

cooler. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather