CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

580 FPUS55 KPSR 021010

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

309 AM MST Mon Sep 2 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-022300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

309 AM MST Mon Sep 2 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Hot.

Highs 103 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 80 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 110. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 101 to 105.

AZZ549-555-022300-

Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction

309 AM MST Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 72 to 82. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. South wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

CAZ566-022300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

309 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 101 to 106. Light wind in the morning

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot.

Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ562-022300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

309 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. very hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ560-561-022300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

309 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

