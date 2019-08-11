CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

633 FPUS55 KPSR 112054

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

153 PM MST Sun Aug 11 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-121100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

153 PM MST Sun Aug 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 84. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-121100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

153 PM MST Sun Aug 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-121100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

153 PM MST Sun Aug 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Light wind in the morning

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ563-121100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

153 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light wind in the morning

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ567-121100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

153 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ566-121100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

153 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Light wind in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ562-121100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

153 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ560-561-121100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

153 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

