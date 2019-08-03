CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1144 PM MST Fri Aug 2 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1144 PM MST Fri Aug 2 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM MST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot.

Highs 107 to 110. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 111. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 84 to 89. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 106.

AZZ549-555-031100-

Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction

1144 PM MST Fri Aug 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 77 to 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to

106.

CAZ563-031100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

1144 PM PDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ567-031100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

1144 PM PDT Fri Aug 2 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. very

hot. Highs 110 to 115. Light wind in the morning becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1144 PM PDT Fri Aug 2 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1144 PM PDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Windy. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 109 to 114. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Lows in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1144 PM PDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot.

Highs 100 to 110. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

