CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, July 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

225 AM MST Tue Jul 16 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-162300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

225 AM MST Tue Jul 16 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 105 to 109. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 79 to 86. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs 101 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles through the day. Highs

101 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-162300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

225 AM MST Tue Jul 16 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 75 to 85.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of sprinkles and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 10 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-162300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

225 AM MST Tue Jul 16 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles through the

night. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of sprinkles and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then a

chance of sprinkles and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 10 percent.

$$

CAZ568-162300-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

225 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 107 to 112. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ563-162300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

225 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ567-162300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

225 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. West wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ566-162300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

225 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-162300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

225 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 103 to 108. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

101 to 106.

$$

CAZ560-561-162300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

225 AM PDT Tue Jul 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 105.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 94 to 104. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

