CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

_____

611 FPUS55 KPSR 030828

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

127 AM MST Wed Jul 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-032300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

127 AM MST Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-032300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

127 AM MST Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-032300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

127 AM MST Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ566-032300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

127 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ562-032300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

127 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ560-561-032300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

127 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather