CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

_____

059 FPUS55 KPSR 100820

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

119 AM MST Mon Jun 10 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-102300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

119 AM MST Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. East wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 77 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-102300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

119 AM MST Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and patchy smoke. Highs 101 to 106. East wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ566-102300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

119 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ562-102300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

119 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm. Lows 70 to

80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ560-102300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

119 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 90 to 100. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ561-102300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

119 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 96 to 106. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

