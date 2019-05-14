CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019

261 FPUS55 KPSR 140822

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

121 AM MST Tue May 14 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-142300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

121 AM MST Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93.

South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 86 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-142300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

121 AM MST Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 96. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-142300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

121 AM MST Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-142300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

121 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and cooler. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 20 to 30 mph in

the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-142300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

121 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows 61 to 71.

West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and windy. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-142300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

121 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows 55 to 65.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 81. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and windy. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

